Jarren Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 33 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .299.
  • Duran has had a hit in 59 of 94 games this season (62.8%), including multiple hits 26 times (27.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 28.7% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 44
.319 AVG .279
.383 OBP .315
.538 SLG .448
23 XBH 20
5 HR 3
26 RBI 14
40/16 K/BB 46/7
14 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Manning (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.