The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes (.485 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has six doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .337.
  • Reyes has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (six of 30), with two or more RBI three times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (30.0%), including three games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 11
.406 AVG .179
.426 OBP .258
.547 SLG .179
7 XBH 0
1 HR 0
12 RBI 1
10/3 K/BB 2/3
2 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
