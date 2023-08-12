Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston with 109 hits, batting .260 this season with 52 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 15th in slugging.
  • Devers has recorded a hit in 69 of 110 games this season (62.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • In 20.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers has driven home a run in 47 games this year (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season (48 of 110), with two or more runs 13 times (11.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 50
.275 AVG .242
.350 OBP .305
.493 SLG .526
28 XBH 24
11 HR 15
42 RBI 37
39/23 K/BB 52/15
1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
