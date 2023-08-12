You can find player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Spencer Torkelson and other players on the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at Fenway Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (8-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 7 6.2 6 1 1 2 2 at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 26 6.0 4 3 3 4 2 at Athletics Jul. 19 4.0 5 6 6 3 2 at Cubs Jul. 14 6.0 8 3 3 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with BetMGM.

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 109 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .260/.330/.508 slash line on the season.

Devers has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with two doubles and a walk.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 114 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .284/.353/.474 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 96 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .222/.303/.400 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .302/.366/.474 on the year.

Greene brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.