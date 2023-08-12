Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Reese McGuire (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has nine doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .267.
- McGuire has gotten a hit in 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in one of 45 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- McGuire has had an RBI in 11 games this year (24.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%).
- He has scored in 20.0% of his games this year (nine of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.284
|AVG
|.245
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.373
|SLG
|.358
|6
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/1
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
