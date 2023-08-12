Check out the injury report for the Connecticut Sun (21-8), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Sun prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Wings (15-14) at College Park Center on Saturday, August 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Sun are coming off of a 90-84 loss to the Mercury in their last game on Thursday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS

BSSWX and NBCS-BOS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas tops the Sun in rebounding (10.1 per game) and assists (8.2), and posts 14.9 points. She also puts up 1.9 steals (second in the WNBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is the Sun's top scorer (18.3 points per game), and she contributes 2.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds. Her scoring average ranks her 10th in the WNBA.

Tiffany Hayes is posting 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 47.0% of her shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Natisha Hiedeman gets the Sun 8.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brionna Jones gives the Sun 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She also posts 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sun vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -2.5 168.5

