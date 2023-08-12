Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Tigers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Casas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with two homers.
- Casas has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (58 of 102), with multiple hits 22 times (21.6%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (17.6%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (30 of 102), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.264
|AVG
|.241
|.386
|OBP
|.319
|.485
|SLG
|.488
|18
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|22
|45/33
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (3-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
