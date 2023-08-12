Jorge Soler and Gleyber Torres will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 161 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, New York ranks 17th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 503 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .307 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in four innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Cortes has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Astros L 9-7 Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello

