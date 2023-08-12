How to Watch the Yankees vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Jorge Soler and Gleyber Torres will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 161 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, New York ranks 17th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored 503 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .307 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- New York has pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in four innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Cortes has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|L 9-7
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jose Urquidy
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-1
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
|8/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 9-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Mike Clevinger
|8/11/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-4
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Eury Pérez
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Brayan Bello
