Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (60-57) will face off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-56) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, August 12. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+145). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Yankees vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (4-10, 4.34 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (5-2, 4.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 33, or 61.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Marlins have gone 9-3 (75%).

Miami has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Yankees have won in 15, or 40.5%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.