Oddsmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the Miami Marlins host the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has 118 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .271/.337/.446 so far this season.

Torres has recorded at least one hit in 10 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .436 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 3-for-4 3 1 2 7 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.418/.645 on the year.

Judge enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (4-10) will make his 24th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.34), 27th in WHIP (1.205), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 6 6.0 6 5 4 7 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 8.0 4 0 0 5 1 at Rays Jul. 26 9.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Cardinals Jul. 19 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 at Orioles Jul. 14 6.0 8 3 2 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nestor Cortes Jr.'s player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.