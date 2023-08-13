No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton will face No. 29 Christopher Eubanks in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Sunday, August 13.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Eubanks (+115), Shelton is favored to win with -150 odds.

Ben Shelton vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 13

Sunday, August 13 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Ben Shelton vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 60.0% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Christopher Eubanks -150 Odds to Win Match +115 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Ben Shelton vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

Shelton is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Eubanks last played on August 7, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers and was defeated 6-7, 7-6, 1-6 by No. 276-ranked Gael Monfils.

In his 35 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Shelton has played an average of 29.3 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Shelton has played 29.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Eubanks has played 52 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 28.6 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.4% of those games.

Eubanks is averaging 26.8 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In three head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Shelton owns a 2-1 record against Eubanks. Their most recent match, at the Mallorca Championships on June 28, 2023, was won by Eubanks 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Shelton has secured five versus Eubanks (62.5%), while Eubanks has claimed three.

In 90 total games played against the other, Shelton and Eubanks have each taken 45.

Eubanks and Shelton have matched up three times, and they have averaged 30.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.

