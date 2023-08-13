Billy McKinney, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .226.
  • McKinney has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), with at least two hits on three occasions (7.3%).
  • He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this year (22.0%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 15 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 17
.262 AVG .180
.342 OBP .276
.600 SLG .200
9 XBH 1
6 HR 0
10 RBI 2
14/8 K/BB 20/6
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.79, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.