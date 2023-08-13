On Sunday, Tallon Griekspoor (No. 26 in the world) meets Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Against the underdog Griekspoor (+145), Tiafoe is the favorite (-190) to advance to the Round of 32.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 13

Sunday, August 13 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Frances Tiafoe vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 65.5% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Frances Tiafoe vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Tiafoe was defeated by Milos Raonic, 7-6, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 64.

Griekspoor is coming off a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 16-ranked Alexander Zverev in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Tiafoe has played 26.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Tiafoe has played 39 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.0% of games.

Griekspoor is averaging 25.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Griekspoor has played 36 matches and averaged 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Tiafoe and Griekspoor have not met on the court.

