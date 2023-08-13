Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has eight doubles, 18 home runs and 24 walks while batting .206.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 38 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in 25.4% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Stanton has driven home a run in 25 games this year (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (40.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.198
|AVG
|.213
|.271
|OBP
|.289
|.437
|SLG
|.475
|12
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|21
|32/12
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 20-year-old has a 2.79 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
