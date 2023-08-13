As of December 31 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 20th in the league.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York went 13-4-0 ATS last season.

A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in ), and it ranked 25th on the other side of the ball with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (188.5 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Jones also ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 1,312 yards (77.2 per game).

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (42.6 per game).

Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

