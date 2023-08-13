The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.336), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (119) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 64th in slugging.

Torres will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.

Torres has gotten a hit in 85 of 115 games this season (73.9%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (26.1%).

In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.8% of his games this year, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (42.6%), including 12 multi-run games (10.4%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 51 .271 AVG .271 .349 OBP .322 .480 SLG .405 22 XBH 16 13 HR 5 30 RBI 19 35/28 K/BB 33/17 7 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings