In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Sunday, No. 58-ranked Gregoire Barrere faces No. 45 Yoshihito Nishioka.

With -130 odds, Nishioka is the favorite against Barrere (+100) for this matchup.

Gregoire Barrere vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 13

Sunday, August 13 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Gregoire Barrere vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 56.5% chance to win.

Gregoire Barrere Yoshihito Nishioka +100 Odds to Win Match -130 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Gregoire Barrere vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

Barrere is coming off a defeat to No. 38-ranked Matteo Berrettini, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his most recent tournament), Nishioka was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 19-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 4-6, 1-6.

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Barrere has played 25.6 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.7% of them.

Barrere has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Nishioka has played 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.5% of those games.

Through 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, Nishioka has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 50.7% of those games.

Barrere and Nishioka have met once dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia qualifying round. Nishioka claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 7-6.

Nishioka and Barrere have faced off in two sets against each other, with Nishioka taking two of them.

Nishioka and Barrere have squared off in 23 total games, and Nishioka has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

In one match between Barrere and Nishioka, they have played 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

