Currently the New York Jets are seventh in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.

New York had the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

The Jets had three wins at home last season and four away.

As a favorite last season New York picked up only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers had 26 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).

In addition, Rodgers ran for 94 yards and one TD.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (46.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Packers.

In 17 games, Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (99.3 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +1000 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

