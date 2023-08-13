Justin Turner -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .286 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 72.6% of his games this season (77 of 106), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (33.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 106), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has an RBI in 47 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (50.0%), including 13 multi-run games (12.3%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .309 AVG .259 .367 OBP .340 .477 SLG .486 21 XBH 22 8 HR 10 37 RBI 35 35/17 K/BB 38/22 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings