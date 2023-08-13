The New York Liberty (22-6) will attempt to continue a six-game road winning run when visiting the Indiana Fever (8-22) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

Liberty vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 86 Fever 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.7

Liberty vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

New York is 11-16-0 against the spread this season.

Out of New York's 27 games so far this year, 15 have gone over the total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best team in the WNBA in points scored (88.1 per game) and third-best in points allowed (80.7).

On the boards, New York is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.5 per game). It is third-best in rebounds allowed (33.4 per game).

The Liberty are eighth in the league in turnovers per game (14.0) and worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

In 2023 the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (11.0 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

The Liberty are fourth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.4%).

New York takes 42.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 35.0% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 57.7% of its shots, with 65.0% of its makes coming from there.

