On Sunday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 2-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Tigers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers has 111 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .263 with 52 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
  • In 70 of 111 games this year (63.1%) Devers has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).
  • Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (19.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this year (47 of 111), with more than one RBI 19 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 50
.280 AVG .242
.356 OBP .305
.496 SLG .526
28 XBH 24
11 HR 15
42 RBI 37
39/24 K/BB 52/15
1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Rodriguez (8-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.75 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
