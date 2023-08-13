Red Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (61-56) versus the Detroit Tigers (53-64) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:05 PM on August 13.
The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (5-6) for the Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) for the Tigers.
Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have won 28 out of the 52 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Boston has a record of 16-13, a 55.2% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 565 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|W 2-0
|James Paxton vs Austin Cox
|August 11
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Chris Sale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
|August 13
|Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Josiah Gray
|August 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 17
|@ Nationals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Patrick Corbin
|August 18
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs TBA
|August 19
|@ Yankees
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Gerrit Cole
