Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Tigers on August 13, 2023
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Justin Turner and others in this matchup.
Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Kutter Crawford Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Crawford Stats
- The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (5-6) will make his 15th start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- In 14 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 8
|3.1
|7
|3
|3
|6
|2
|at Mariners
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Giants
|Jul. 28
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 16
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 116 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .286/.354/.481 on the year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 79 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .263/.333/.509 slash line so far this season.
- Devers has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double and two walks.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
