Richard Gasquet (No. 53 ranking) will face Adrian Mannarino (No. 30) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, August 13.

In the Round of 64, Mannarino is favored over Gasquet, with -175 odds against the underdog's +135.

Richard Gasquet vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 13

Sunday, August 13 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Richard Gasquet vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 63.6% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Adrian Mannarino +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Richard Gasquet vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

Gasquet is coming off a loss to No. 61-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 5-7, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Hamburg European Open.

In his last match on August 7, 2023, Mannarino lost 6-7, 4-6 against Taro Daniel in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Gasquet has played 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.4 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

Gasquet has played 24.6 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Mannarino has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.3% of the games.

Mannarino has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Gasquet and Mannarino have not matched up on the court.

