Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 161 total home runs.

New York is 17th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.232).

New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 504 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees' .306 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.232).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cole has 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cole will try to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).

In five of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford

