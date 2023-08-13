Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (60-57) and Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (61-57) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, August 13 at LoanDepot park. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-135). The game's total is listed at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.75 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.79 ERA)

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 40 (58%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 34-19 (64.2%).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Yankees have a 2-3 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (43.9%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

