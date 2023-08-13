Luis Arraez and Gleyber Torres are among the players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees square off at LoanDepot park on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (10-3) for his 25th start of the season.

He has 17 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks third, 1.038 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1 at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 119 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.336/.444 so far this season.

Torres will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 62 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.415/.638 on the season.

Judge takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 159 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .365/.409/.461 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 101 hits with 20 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .244/.333/.495 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

