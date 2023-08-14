The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 53 walks.

In 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (28.1%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has driven in a run in 26 games this season (40.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (59.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .213 AVG .364 .338 OBP .504 .434 SLG .869 11 XBH 22 8 HR 14 19 RBI 26 46/24 K/BB 30/29 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings