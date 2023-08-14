Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 31) will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 37) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

Davidovich Fokina is the favorite (-350) in this match, compared to the underdog Etcheverry, who is +240.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Tomas Martin Etcheverry -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Davidovich Fokina was eliminated by No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 1-6, 3-6, in the semifinals.

In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his previous tournament), Etcheverry was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda, 3-6, 2-6.

Through 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Davidovich Fokina has played 26.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.4% of them.

Davidovich Fokina has played 25.2 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Etcheverry has played 48 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.1% of those games.

Etcheverry has played 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.0 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set while winning 47.6% of games.

In the lone match between Davidovich Fokina and Etcheverry dating back to 2015, in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Round of 32, Davidovich Fokina won 6-3, 6-3.

In two head-to-head sets between Davidovich Fokina and Etcheverry, Davidovich Fokina has yet to lose one.

Davidovich Fokina and Etcheverry have squared off in 18 total games, with Davidovich Fokina winning 12 and Etcheverry capturing six.

In their one match against each other, Davidovich Fokina and Etcheverry are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.

