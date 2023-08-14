In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 16-ranked Alexander Zverev faces No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov.

Against the underdog Dimitrov (+120), Zverev is the favorite (-155) to advance to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Grigor Dimitrov -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

Zverev is coming off a defeat to No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 1-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In the Citi Open (his previous tournament), Dimitrov was taken down in the semifinals by No. 30-ranked Daniel Evans, 3-6, 6-7.

In his 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zverev has played an average of 25.0 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Zverev has played 27.4 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 15 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Dimitrov is averaging 23.1 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Dimitrov has played 29 matches and averaged 22.6 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

Zverev holds a 2-0 record against Dimitrov. Their last matchup was a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory for Zverev in the French Open Round of 16 on June 5, 2023.

In terms of sets, Zverev has secured five against Dimitrov (83.3%), while Dimitrov has clinched one.

Zverev has the upper hand in 61 total games against Dimitrov, claiming 37 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Zverev and Dimitrov are averaging 30.5 games and 3.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.