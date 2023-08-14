Martina Trevisan (No. 63) will take on Bernarda Pera (No. 61) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

Trevisan has -120 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 against Pera (-105).

Bernarda Pera vs. Martina Trevisan Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Bernarda Pera vs. Martina Trevisan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Martina Trevisan has a 54.5% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Martina Trevisan -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Bernarda Pera vs. Martina Trevisan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 8, 2023 (her most recent match), Pera was dropped by Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 4-6.

Trevisan eliminated Taylor Townsend 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Pera has played 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.4 games per match.

Through 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, Pera has played 22.3 games per match and won 48.3% of them.

Trevisan has played 34 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 19.4 games per match and winning 47.6% of those games.

Through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Trevisan has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 45.9% of those games.

Pera and Trevisan have not matched up against each other since 2015.

