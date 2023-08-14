On Monday, Stan Wawrinka (No. 49 in the world) takes on Brandon Nakashima (No. 74) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Wawrinka (+110), Nakashima is favored with -140 odds.

Brandon Nakashima vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Brandon Nakashima vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 58.3% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Stan Wawrinka -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Brandon Nakashima vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights

Nakashima came up short 5-7, 6-3, 6-7 against Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his last match).

Wawrinka last played on July 30, 2023 in the finals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and was taken down 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 90-ranked Alexei Popyrin.

Nakashima has played 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 26.6 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Nakashima has played 25.0 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Wawrinka is averaging 26.7 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.9% of those games.

Wawrinka is averaging 25.9 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On October 27, 2022, Nakashima and Wawrinka played in the Swiss Indoors Basel Round of 16. Wawrinka took home the win 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Wawrinka and Nakashima have played three total sets, with Wawrinka claiming two of them and Nakashima one.

Wawrinka has won 17 games (53.1% win rate) against Nakashima, who has secured 15 games.

Nakashima and Wawrinka have faced off one time, averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

