In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, Gael Monfils (ranked No. 276) meets Cameron Norrie (No. 13).

Norrie has -125 odds to claim a win versus Monfils (+100).

Cameron Norrie vs. Gael Monfils Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Cameron Norrie vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 55.6% chance to win.

Cameron Norrie Gael Monfils -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Cameron Norrie vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights

Norrie is coming off a loss to No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 5-7, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Monfils went down 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 versus Jannik Sinner.

Norrie has played 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 26.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Norrie has played 26.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Monfils has played 14 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.1% of those games.

Monfils is averaging 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through 10 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Norrie and Monfils have not played against each other.

