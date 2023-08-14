In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 27-ranked Anastasia Potapova versus No. 162 Celine Naef.

Potapova is the favorite (-375) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Naef, who is +280.

Celine Naef vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Celine Naef vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has a 78.9% chance to win.

Celine Naef Anastasia Potapova +280 Odds to Win Match -375 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 38.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.6

Celine Naef vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

Naef was defeated 6-3, 6-7, 2-6 against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne (her most recent match).

In the National Bank Open (her last tournament), Potapova was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova, 6-7, 2-6.

In her nine matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Naef has played an average of 23.1 games.

In her 53 matches in the past year across all court types, Potapova is averaging 24.2 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

Potapova has played 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 52.2% of games.

On July 4, 2023, Naef and Potapova matched up in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Potapova took home the win 6-3, 6-3.

Potapova and Naef have matched up in two total sets, with Potapova taking two of them and Naef zero.

Potapova and Naef have squared off in 18 total games, and Potapova has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

Naef and Potapova have played one time, averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

