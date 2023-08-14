Daniel Evans (No. 28 ranking) will take on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

Musetti is getting -140 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Evans (+110).

Daniel Evans vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Daniel Evans vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 58.3% chance to win.

Daniel Evans Lorenzo Musetti +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 47.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.1

Daniel Evans vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

Evans was defeated 6-7, 5-7 versus Gabriel Diallo in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his last match).

Musetti is coming off a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Evans has played 23.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Evans has played 23.8 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Musetti is averaging 23.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.5% of those games.

Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, Musetti has averaged 24.9 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.2% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Musetti and Evans have met two times, and Musetti is 2-0, including a 6-4, 7-6 win for Musetti at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 19, 2022, the last time these two went head-to-head.

Musetti and Evans have faced off in five total sets, with Musetti securing four of them and Evans one.

Musetti and Evans have matched up for 50 total games, and Musetti has won more often, capturing 27 of them.

Evans and Musetti have matched up two times, averaging 25.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

