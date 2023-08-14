On Monday, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 98 in the world) takes on Danielle Collins (No. 48) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Collins is getting -500 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 over Pavlyuchenkova (+340).

Danielle Collins vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Danielle Collins vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has an 83.3% chance to win.

Danielle Collins Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -500 Odds to Win Match +340 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 62.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.6

Danielle Collins vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Collins was eliminated by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, in the quarterfinals.

In her most recent match on June 6, 2023, Pavlyuchenkova was defeated 5-7, 2-6 versus Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Collins has played 23.2 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Collins has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.

In her 17 matches in the past year across all court types, Pavlyuchenkova is averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 50.5% of those games.

Pavlyuchenkova has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set in five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 40.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Collins and Pavlyuchenkova have not competed against each other.

