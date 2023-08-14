Peyton Stearns (No. 57) will meet Daria Kasatkina (No. 14) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

In this Round of 64 match versus Stearns (+270), Kasatkina is favored to win with -375 odds.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 78.9% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Peyton Stearns -375 Odds to Win Match +270 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Daria Kasatkina vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

Kasatkina is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina, 7-5, 5-7, 6-7, in the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open.

Stearns is coming off a 3-6, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 81-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open.

Kasatkina has played 20.3 games per match in her 58 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Kasatkina has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.9 games per match.

Stearns is averaging 22.9 games per match through her 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.6% of those games.

Through 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, Stearns has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 50.4% of those games.

On June 2, 2023, Kasatkina and Stearns played in the French Open Round of 32. Kasatkina took home the win 6-0, 6-1.

In two head-to-head sets between Kasatkina and Stearns, Kasatkina has yet to lose any of them.

Kasatkina and Stearns have squared off in 13 total games, with Kasatkina winning 12 and Stearns claiming one.

Kasatkina and Stearns have played one time, averaging 13.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

