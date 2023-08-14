DJ LeMahieu is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Max Fried and the Atlanta BravesAugust 14 at 7:20 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 7, when he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .240.
  • LeMahieu will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 in his last outings.
  • LeMahieu has recorded a hit in 65 of 96 games this year (67.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 96), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • LeMahieu has had an RBI in 23 games this year (24.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.3%).
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (32.3%), including four multi-run games (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 44
.258 AVG .220
.341 OBP .286
.429 SLG .311
18 XBH 10
6 HR 2
20 RBI 9
47/21 K/BB 41/16
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Braves are sending Fried (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.50, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.