Sorana Cirstea (No. 31) will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 21) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

Against the underdog Cirstea (+100), Alexandrova is the favorite (-130) to get to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 56.5% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Sorana Cirstea -130 Odds to Win Match +100 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 52.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights

Alexandrova lost 4-6, 0-6 versus Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

Cirstea is coming off a 5-7, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open.

Alexandrova has played 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match.

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has played an average of 22.2 games.

Cirstea has averaged 22.8 games per match in her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.2% of the games.

Cirstea is averaging 21.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Alexandrova and Cirstea have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.