Elina Svitolina vs. Caroline Wozniacki: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
On Monday, Elina Svitolina (No. 26 in the world) takes on Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
In this Round of 64 matchup versus Wozniacki (+170), Svitolina is favored with -225 odds.
Elina Svitolina vs. Caroline Wozniacki Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 14
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Elina Svitolina vs. Caroline Wozniacki Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Elina Svitolina
|Caroline Wozniacki
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|54.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.5
Elina Svitolina vs. Caroline Wozniacki Trends and Insights
- Svitolina is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 48-ranked Danielle Collins, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, Wozniacki lost 2-6, 5-7 versus Marketa Vondrousova.
- Svitolina has played 24 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.4 games per match.
- Svitolina has played four matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.0 games per match.
- Wozniacki has averaged 18.0 games per match in her two matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.8% of the games.
- Wozniacki has played two matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.
- This is the first time that Svitolina and Wozniacki have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
