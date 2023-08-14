On Monday, Elina Svitolina (No. 26 in the world) takes on Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Wozniacki (+170), Svitolina is favored with -225 odds.

Elina Svitolina vs. Caroline Wozniacki Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Elina Svitolina vs. Caroline Wozniacki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 69.2% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Caroline Wozniacki -225 Odds to Win Match +170 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Elina Svitolina vs. Caroline Wozniacki Trends and Insights

Svitolina is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 48-ranked Danielle Collins, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, Wozniacki lost 2-6, 5-7 versus Marketa Vondrousova.

Svitolina has played 24 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.4 games per match.

Svitolina has played four matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.0 games per match.

Wozniacki has averaged 18.0 games per match in her two matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.8% of the games.

Wozniacki has played two matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.

This is the first time that Svitolina and Wozniacki have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

