In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 54-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori meets No. 79 Corentin Moutet.

Compared to the underdog Moutet (+190), Ruusuvuori is the favorite (-250) to make it to the Round of 32.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information

  • Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 14
  • Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Court Surface: Hard

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 71.4% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Corentin Moutet
-250 Odds to Win Match +190
71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5%
55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights

  • In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Ruusuvuori was beaten by No. 70-ranked Marcos Giron, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 64.
  • Moutet made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 52-ranked Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.
  • Ruusuvuori has played 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 39 matches on hard courts over the past year, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 22.6 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).
  • In the past 12 months, Moutet has competed in 39 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.8% of the games. He averages 25.9 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.
  • On hard courts, Moutet has played 25 matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.
  • Ruusuvuori and Moutet have not played each other since 2015.

