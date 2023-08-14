In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 54-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori meets No. 79 Corentin Moutet.

Compared to the underdog Moutet (+190), Ruusuvuori is the favorite (-250) to make it to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 71.4% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Corentin Moutet -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Ruusuvuori was beaten by No. 70-ranked Marcos Giron, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 64.

Moutet made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 52-ranked Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.

Ruusuvuori has played 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 39 matches on hard courts over the past year, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 22.6 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Moutet has competed in 39 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.8% of the games. He averages 25.9 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

On hard courts, Moutet has played 25 matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Ruusuvuori and Moutet have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.