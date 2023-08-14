Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 54-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori meets No. 79 Corentin Moutet.
Compared to the underdog Moutet (+190), Ruusuvuori is the favorite (-250) to make it to the Round of 32.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 14
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|Corentin Moutet
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|55.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights
- In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Ruusuvuori was beaten by No. 70-ranked Marcos Giron, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 64.
- Moutet made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 52-ranked Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.
- Ruusuvuori has played 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 39 matches on hard courts over the past year, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 22.6 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, Moutet has competed in 39 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.8% of the games. He averages 25.9 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.
- On hard courts, Moutet has played 25 matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.
- Ruusuvuori and Moutet have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.