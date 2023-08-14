Dusan Lajovic (No. 67) will meet Francisco Cerundolo (No. 22) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

Cerundolo has -210 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 versus Lajovic (+160).

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 67.7% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Dusan Lajovic -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

Cerundolo is coming off a loss to No. 14-ranked Tommy Paul, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Lajovic will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 90-ranked Jason Kubler in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Cerundolo has played 26.0 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.

Cerundolo has played 26.2 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Lajovic has averaged 22.4 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.7% of the games.

Lajovic has played 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.9 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set while winning 43.5% of games.

Cerundolo and Lajovic have not competed against each other since 2015.

