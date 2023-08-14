On Monday, Giancarlo Stanton (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .206 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 39 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 68), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (26 of 68), with more than one RBI 12 times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .198 AVG .214 .271 OBP .293 .437 SLG .476 12 XBH 15 9 HR 9 23 RBI 22 32/12 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings