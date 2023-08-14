Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Giancarlo Stanton (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .206 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 39 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 68), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (26 of 68), with more than one RBI 12 times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.198
|AVG
|.214
|.271
|OBP
|.293
|.437
|SLG
|.476
|12
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/12
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.50 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
