Marie Bouzkova (No. 37) will face Irina-Camelia Begu (No. 39) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Begu (+135), Bouzkova is favored with -175 odds.

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 63.6% chance to win.

Irina-Camelia Begu Marie Bouzkova +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

Begu came up short 5-7, 3-6 against Anna Blinkova in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

Bouzkova last played on August 10, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open and was defeated 3-6, 4-6 by No. 14-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

Through 30 matches over the past year (across all court types), Begu has played 21.0 games per match and won 53.1% of them.

Begu has played 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Bouzkova has played 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. She averages 20.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Bouzkova has averaged 18.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 50.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Begu and Bouzkova have played in the last five years.

