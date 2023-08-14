In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 23-ranked Karolina Pliskova against No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko is getting -150 odds to earn a win versus Pliskova (+115).

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Karolina Pliskova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Karolina Pliskova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 60.0% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Karolina Pliskova -150 Odds to Win Match +115 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Karolina Pliskova Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the National Bank Open, Ostapenko was defeated by Jennifer Brady, 6-7, 6-0, 6-7, in the Round of 64.

Pliskova last played on August 9, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open and was taken down 6-7, 2-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

In her 53 matches over the past year across all court types, Ostapenko has played an average of 22.4 games.

Ostapenko has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match.

Pliskova has averaged 20.6 games per match through her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.3% of the games.

In 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, Pliskova has averaged 20.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 54.1% of those games.

In four head-to-head-matchups, Ostapenko and Pliskova have split 2-2. Pliskova claimed their most recent clash on May 14, 2021, winning 4-6, 7-5, 7-6.

Ostapenko and Pliskova have matched up in 11 sets against on another, with Ostapenko taking six of them.

Ostapenko and Pliskova have matched up for 118 total games, and Ostapenko has won more often, securing 60 of them.

Pliskova and Ostapenko have faced off four times, and they have averaged 29.5 games and 2.8 sets per match.

