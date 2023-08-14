In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, Donna Vekic (ranked No. 22) meets Jennifer Brady.

With -135 odds, Brady is the favorite against Vekic (+105) in this match.

Jennifer Brady vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Jennifer Brady vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jennifer Brady has a 57.4% chance to win.

Jennifer Brady Donna Vekic -135 Odds to Win Match +105 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 49.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.8

Jennifer Brady vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

Brady is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina, 7-6, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, Vekic lost 6-7, 2-6 against Jasmine Paolini.

Through four matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Brady has played 24.5 games per match and won 46.9% of them.

On hard courts, Brady has played four matches over the past year, totaling 24.5 games per match while winning 46.9% of games.

Vekic is averaging 22.3 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.9% of those games.

Vekic is averaging 21.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the one match between Brady and Vekic dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 16, Brady came out on top 6-1, 7-5.

Brady and Vekic have faced off in two sets against on another, with Brady capturing two of them.

Brady and Vekic have matched up in 19 total games, with Brady winning 13 and Vekic securing six.

Vekic and Brady have squared off one time, and they have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

