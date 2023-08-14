The New York Jets at the moment have +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New York Betting Insights

New York covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, five Jets games hit the over.

New York sported the 25th-ranked offense last year (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

The Jets put up a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

New York won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers had 26 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).

Also, Rodgers ran for 94 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (46.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Packers.

In 17 games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (99.3 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley totaled 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +1000 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

Odds are current as of August 14 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.