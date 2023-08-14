On Monday, Jiri Lehecka (No. 36 in the world) meets Taylor Fritz (No. 9) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Lehecka (+225), Fritz is the favorite with -300 odds.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Jiri Lehecka vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 75.0% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Taylor Fritz +225 Odds to Win Match -300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Jiri Lehecka vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

Lehecka is coming off a defeat to No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In his most recent match on August 10, 2023, Fritz lost 6-7, 6-4, 1-6 versus Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Lehecka has played 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Lehecka has played an average of 25.3 games (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

Fritz is averaging 26.1 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 73 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.3% of those games.

In 49 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Fritz has averaged 25.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 54.7% of those games.

On April 13, 2023, Lehecka and Fritz matched up in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 16. Fritz took home the victory 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Fritz and Lehecka have faced off in three total sets, with Fritz winning two of them and Lehecka one.

Fritz has taken down Lehecka in 16 of 27 total games between them, good for a 59.3% winning percentage.

In one head-to-head match, Lehecka and Fritz are averaging 27 games and three sets per match.

