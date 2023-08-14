In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, John Isner (ranked No. 111) faces Jordan Thompson (No. 55).

In this Round of 64 matchup, Thompson is favored (-160) versus Isner (+125) .

John Isner vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

John Isner vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 61.5% chance to win.

John Isner Jordan Thompson +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

John Isner vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open on August 3, 2023 (his last match), Isner was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-6, 4-6.

Thompson advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 88-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday.

Isner has played 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 28.5 games per match (27.4 in best-of-three matches).

Through 21 matches over the past year on hard courts, Isner has played 27.5 games per match (28.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.4% of them.

Thompson has averaged 25.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.3% of the games.

Thompson has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.4% of those games.

In three head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Isner has a 2-1 record versus Thompson. Their most recent match, at the New York Open on February 13, 2020, was taken by Thompson 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

In eight total sets against one another, Isner has won five, while Thompson has claimed three.

Isner and Thompson have matched up for 83 total games, and Isner has won more often, claiming 44 of them.

In three matches between Isner and Thompson, they have played 27.7 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

