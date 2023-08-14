On Monday, Andy Murray (No. 40 in the world) takes on Karen Khachanov (No. 11) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Murray is the favorite (-140) in this match, compared to the underdog Khachanov, who is +110.

Karen Khachanov vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Karen Khachanov vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 58.3% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Andy Murray +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

Karen Khachanov vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

Khachanov last competed on June 6, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the French Open, and the match finished in a 6-4, 6-7, 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic .

In the of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on August 10, 2023, Murray came up short versus Jannik Sinner, losing - (retired).

Khachanov has played 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Khachanov has played an average of 26.7 games (21.2 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Murray has played 35 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.6% of the games. He averages 28.6 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Murray has averaged 28.8 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.3% of those games.

Khachanov and Murray have not competed against each other since 2015.

